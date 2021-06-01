BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 287.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

