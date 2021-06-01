BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 83.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,807 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,487,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after buying an additional 1,171,436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

