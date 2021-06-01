BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEA by 2,404.4% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SEA by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $20,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Shares of SE opened at $253.24 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.01.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

