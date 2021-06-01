BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 25,938 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 17,589 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

