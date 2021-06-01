BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

