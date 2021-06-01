BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,608,000 after buying an additional 84,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,283,851,000 after acquiring an additional 93,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

