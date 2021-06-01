Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $31,345,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

