BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,713. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $401,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,598,399.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,907,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

