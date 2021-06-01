BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 4.7%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. 3,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13, a PEG ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $72,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $401,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,399.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,830. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.