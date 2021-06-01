BioPharma Credit PLC (BPCR) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on June 30th

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BPCR opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Tuesday. BioPharma Credit has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £13.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.90.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, invests in interest-bearing debt assets secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the royalties and sales of life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

