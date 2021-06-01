BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $176.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 432.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTAI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.91.

BTAI stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

