bitCNY Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00065652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00293834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00190096 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.68 or 0.01056698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

