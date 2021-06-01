Bithao Price Reaches $0.48 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Bithao has a market cap of $25.92 million and approximately $852,742.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bithao has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00082282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.31 or 0.01031303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,649.13 or 0.10000725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00091877 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home . The official message board for Bithao is N/A

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

