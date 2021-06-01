BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.32 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 429,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 15,114,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth $230,235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,424,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,307,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,146,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

