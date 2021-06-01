BlackRock Inc. Buys 261,154 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Pentair worth $850,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

