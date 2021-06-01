BlackRock Inc. Has $818.17 Million Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,954,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 158,935 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Loews worth $818,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $598,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Loews by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,207,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 207,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 150,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

