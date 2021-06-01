BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 221,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $777,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,173,000 after buying an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,222,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,392,000 after buying an additional 163,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

