BlackRock Inc. Purchases 561,531 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $898,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,759.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,207,265 shares of company stock valued at $101,534,401. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

