Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 162,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $386.33. The company had a trading volume of 235,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.64 and a 200 day moving average of $357.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.