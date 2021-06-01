Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys 1,012 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,311. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.91.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

