Bluesphere Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 945 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 97.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,547,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA traded up $5.09 on Tuesday, hitting $252.11. 278,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.45 and its 200 day moving average is $226.05. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.63.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

