Bluesphere Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after buying an additional 3,811,305 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 239,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 188,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 177,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.72. 12,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,885. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

