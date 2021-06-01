BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Sell

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $47.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,984. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 843,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,381,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after purchasing an additional 382,508 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.