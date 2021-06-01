BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 12,580 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

