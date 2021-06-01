BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Essent Group stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,007 shares of company stock worth $1,406,700 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

