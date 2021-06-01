BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 10,519 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,519 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 478.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

