Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BYPLF remained flat at $$11.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. Bodycote has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

