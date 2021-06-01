BOScoin (BOS) Price Down 6.2% This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 34.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, BOScoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $64.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000807 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

