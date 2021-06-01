Boston Partners Buys 72,404 Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,404 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in StealthGas were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.61. StealthGas Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

