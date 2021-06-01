BOX Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.76 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $3.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00193742 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001181 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.