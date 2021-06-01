Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

MNRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,846. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. Equities analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.