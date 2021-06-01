Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Holdings Cut by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 82.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,582 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.