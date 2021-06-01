Brokerages Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Announce Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report earnings per share of $4.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.43 and the lowest is ($1.54). CRISPR Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 422.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.83. 26,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,023. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

