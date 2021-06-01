Brokerages Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). ALX Oncology reported earnings of ($3.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,874 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $72,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,440,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,691. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

