Brokerages Expect FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. FVCBankcorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock remained flat at $$17.75 during trading on Tuesday. 17,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,984. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $242.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 854,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.