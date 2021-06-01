Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Genpact posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.
