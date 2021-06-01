Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Genpact posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genpact.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,347 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,557. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

