Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

NEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NEX traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 93,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,020. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $991.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 60.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 66.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

