Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT at $107.50

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMO. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $106.08. 1,499,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $106.27.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

