Brokerages Set BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Target Price at $57.45

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.45.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,360. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJRI stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $54.26. 533,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.73.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

