Brokerages Set BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Target Price at $21.25

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

BRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BRT Apartments by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 21,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,905. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $315.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

