Brokerages Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) PT at $194.25

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

EFX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $235.40. 1,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,269. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $242.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $327,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 6.3% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 113.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

