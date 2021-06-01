Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $655.61

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $655.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $502.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $497.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after purchasing an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

