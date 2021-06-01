Brokerages Set Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) PT at $164.17

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.17.

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $152,726,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.84. 581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.09. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $132.65 and a 12-month high of $169.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

