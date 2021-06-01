Brokers Set Expectations for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$136.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$132.17.

TSE:BMO opened at C$126.19 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$67.57 and a 1 year high of C$127.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$118.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

