Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $54.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.36.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,264. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $12,792,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
