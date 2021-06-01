Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Receives $54.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,264. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after buying an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $12,792,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 46,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

