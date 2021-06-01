Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Insiders have sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.