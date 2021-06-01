Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.14 Million Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 22.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter.

FDRR stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

