Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 383.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1,378.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period.

Shares of XLSR opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.20. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $44.05.

