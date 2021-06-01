Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.