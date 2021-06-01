Camden Capital LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

